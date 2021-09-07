Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

Get Hubbell alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $192.75.

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $202.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.75. Hubbell has a 1 year low of $131.09 and a 1 year high of $209.65.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hubbell will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 157,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,433,000 after buying an additional 11,925 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hubbell by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,029,000 after purchasing an additional 13,779 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Hubbell by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 138,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,874,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hubbell in the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hubbell

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hubbell (HUBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.