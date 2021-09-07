Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) traded down 3.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.50 and last traded at $16.60. 11,714 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 9,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $44.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.52.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Hudson Global had a positive return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hudson Global, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 1,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.28 per share, with a total value of $27,218.92. Also, CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,980.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 148,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,665,074.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 14,807 shares of company stock valued at $271,348. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hudson Global stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.45% of Hudson Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 46.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON)

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Its services include permanent recruitment, contracting, recruitment process outsourcing, and talent management solutions.

