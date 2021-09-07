HUSD Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges (HUSD)

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 7th. HUSD has a total market capitalization of $457.47 million and $361.71 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HUSD has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One HUSD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00060264 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002969 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00014972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.56 or 0.00148779 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.44 or 0.00743073 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00044422 BTC.

HUSD Coin Profile

HUSD is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 457,246,835 coins. The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com . HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

Buying and Selling HUSD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

