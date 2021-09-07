Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Major Shareholder Whitebox Advisors Llc Sells 3,200,000 Shares

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) major shareholder Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 3,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $5,920,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYMC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.92. 164,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,425. The firm has a market cap of $115.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.39, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.05. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $13.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.71.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $36.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.90 million. Hycroft Mining had a negative return on equity of 4,209.38% and a negative net margin of 78.58%. Equities research analysts expect that Hycroft Mining Holding Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hycroft Mining by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 136,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hycroft Mining by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 5,520,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,892,000 after buying an additional 28,648 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. Bienville Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hycroft Mining by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 487,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 60,653 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hycroft Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

