Hyper Finance (HYFI) Trading 14.2% Lower This Week

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Hyper Finance has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar. One Hyper Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyper Finance has a total market cap of $224,817.45 and $7,281.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00063248 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.96 or 0.00141252 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.50 or 0.00198059 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,883.99 or 0.07730850 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,281.61 or 1.00082597 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $465.60 or 0.00926753 BTC.

Hyper Finance Coin Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Hyper Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyper Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

