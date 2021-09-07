ICHI Reaches Market Cap of $14.60 Million (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 17.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 7th. Over the last seven days, ICHI has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. One ICHI coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.19 or 0.00008967 BTC on exchanges. ICHI has a market cap of $14.60 million and approximately $4.76 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00059647 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.37 or 0.00131252 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.34 or 0.00180390 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,355.06 or 0.07175586 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,976.02 or 1.00469283 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $417.91 or 0.00893806 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,481,946 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars.

