iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) traded up 6.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.56 and last traded at $5.51. 1,627 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,016,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iClick Interactive Asia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.34.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 48,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 838,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,252,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 35.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.

