IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,654 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 287.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDACORP alerts:

NYSE IDA opened at $107.09 on Tuesday. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $78.91 and a one year high of $110.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.51.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $360.07 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 60.55%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDACORP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.