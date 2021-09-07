IDEX (IDEX) Price Hits $0.65 on Exchanges

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 116.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $384.79 million and $1.90 billion worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001383 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, IDEX has traded up 971.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00061248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002882 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00015004 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.57 or 0.00149893 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $350.38 or 0.00744211 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00043129 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX (CRYPTO:IDEX) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 590,919,396 coins. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official website is idex.market . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

Buying and Selling IDEX

