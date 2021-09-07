IDEX Price Tops $0.33 on Exchanges (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 183.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. During the last week, IDEX has traded up 447.3% against the US dollar. One IDEX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000634 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IDEX has a total market cap of $197.10 million and $1.26 billion worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00065665 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00017295 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.69 or 0.00151524 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001902 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00046618 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.15 or 0.00764690 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX (IDEX) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 590,919,396 coins. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex . The official website for IDEX is idex.market . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

