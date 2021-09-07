IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,983 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $12,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Guggenheim downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $688.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.92. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $347.54 and a 1 year high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $673.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $583.08.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Lane sold 6,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.62, for a total value of $4,840,648.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total transaction of $187,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,886 shares of company stock valued at $18,646,894. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

