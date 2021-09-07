Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Has $3.38 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,488 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 63.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 77.8% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.39.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $301.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $288.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.65. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $196.25 and a 52-week high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

