IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Sets New 52-Week High at $47.16

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$47.16 and last traded at C$46.68, with a volume of 12629 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$47.04.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$52.00 target price on shares of IGM Financial in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of IGM Financial to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IGM Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$52.25.

The company has a market capitalization of C$11.26 billion and a PE ratio of 13.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$44.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$42.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 2.83.

In related news, Director Mark Richard Kinzel sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.95, for a total value of C$197,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$50,366.70.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

