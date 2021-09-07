Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 151.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IMUX. Zacks Investment Research cut Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Immunic from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Immunic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

Get Immunic alerts:

Immunic stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.93. 229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,403. Immunic has a 52-week low of $7.69 and a 52-week high of $28.21. The stock has a market cap of $260.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average is $12.95.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.14). Equities research analysts anticipate that Immunic will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Immunic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 38,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 734,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,712,000 after purchasing an additional 15,671 shares in the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunic in the first quarter valued at about $558,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Immunic by 469,700.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Immunic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. 35.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.