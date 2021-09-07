Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM) Sets New 12-Month High at $541.00

Shares of Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 541 ($7.07) and last traded at GBX 540.75 ($7.06), with a volume of 140794 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 536 ($7.00).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 493.55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 470.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 11.83 and a current ratio of 11.83.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Impax Environmental Markets’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Impax Environmental Markets’s payout ratio is presently 0.02%.

In related news, insider Stephanie Eastment bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 514 ($6.72) per share, for a total transaction of £10,280 ($13,430.89).

About Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM)

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.

