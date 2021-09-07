Incent (INCNT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $25.00

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. In the last week, Incent has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. Incent has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $25.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Incent coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0221 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Incent alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00060262 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.71 or 0.00133193 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.09 or 0.00182861 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,344.32 or 0.07103442 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,081.41 or 1.00002551 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $341.76 or 0.00725920 BTC.

About Incent

Incent’s launch date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,015,891 coins. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Incent is incent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Incent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Incent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Incent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.