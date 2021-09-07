Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

IR has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $52.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.75 and a beta of 1.52. Ingersoll Rand has a 12 month low of $34.02 and a 12 month high of $54.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.98 and its 200 day moving average is $49.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $2,907,078.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $2,290,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,305,661.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,707,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,938,111,000 after buying an additional 532,355 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,359,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,188,975,000 after purchasing an additional 225,645 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,213,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,921,391 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,604,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $859,289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,423,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $704,007,000 after buying an additional 136,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

