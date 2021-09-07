Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on INGXF. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.

INGXF opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.25.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $138.89 million for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 22.41% and a positive return on equity of 2.10%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

