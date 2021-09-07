Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) Shares Acquired by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator IBD 50 ETF were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,117,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 64,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $382,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 27.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at $6,582,000.

FFTY traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $50.61. The company had a trading volume of 42,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,447. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.66 and a 200-day moving average of $45.43. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a one year low of $35.22 and a one year high of $50.65.

