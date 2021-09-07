Insider Buying: Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) EVP Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) EVP Brent Michael Ciurlino bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $27,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFY traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $14.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,462. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $14.30.

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank which provides banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Cullman Bancorp Inc is based in RUTHERFORD, N.J.

