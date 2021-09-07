Insider Buying: Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Insider Purchases 9 Shares of Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) insider Adrian Sainsbury bought 9 shares of Close Brothers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,582 ($20.67) per share, for a total transaction of £142.38 ($186.02).

Adrian Sainsbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, Adrian Sainsbury bought 10 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,550 ($20.25) per share, for a total transaction of £155 ($202.51).

On Monday, July 5th, Adrian Sainsbury bought 9 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,553 ($20.29) per share, for a total transaction of £139.77 ($182.61).

LON:CBG traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,591 ($20.79). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,289. The firm has a market cap of £2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,542.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,577.44. Close Brothers Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 941 ($12.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,702 ($22.24).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CBG shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,828 ($23.88) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

