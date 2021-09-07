Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total transaction of $9,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Andreas Bechtolsheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.15, for a total value of $9,053,750.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.09, for a total transaction of $9,302,250.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.11, for a total transaction of $9,252,750.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.35, for a total value of $9,358,750.00.

Shares of ANET traded down $3.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $359.46. The stock had a trading volume of 535,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,624. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $192.96 and a one year high of $384.00. The firm has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 367.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,053,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,573,000 after purchasing an additional 828,102 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Arista Networks by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,270,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,671,000 after buying an additional 536,680 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 436.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,528,000 after buying an additional 381,356 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1,075.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 282,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,171,000 after buying an additional 258,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 81.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 574,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,147,000 after acquiring an additional 257,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANET. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.33.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

