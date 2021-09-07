Insider Selling: Omni Bridgeway Limited (ASX:OBL) Insider Sells 225,000 Shares of Stock

Omni Bridgeway Limited (ASX:OBL) insider Hugh McLernon sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$4.25 ($3.04), for a total value of A$956,250.00 ($683,035.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.86, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

About Omni Bridgeway

Omni Bridgeway Limited engages in investing in litigation and dispute resolution matters in Australia, the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers litigation financing solutions, including bankruptcy, commercial, intellectual property, investor recoveries, class/group actions, appeals, and whistleblower.

