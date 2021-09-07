Insider Selling: Omni Bridgeway Limited (ASX:OBL) Insider Sells 225,000 Shares of Stock

Omni Bridgeway Limited (ASX:OBL) insider Hugh McLernon sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$4.25 ($3.04), for a total value of A$956,250.00 ($683,035.71).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.86, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 2.43.
About Omni Bridgeway
