Insider Selling: Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) Director Brian S. Peccarelli sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.94, for a total transaction of C$3,078,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,420,851.43.

Brian S. Peccarelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Brian S. Peccarelli acquired 24,934 shares of Thomson Reuters stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$152.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,796,829.84.

Shares of TRI opened at C$148.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$73.79 billion and a PE ratio of 8.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$135.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$121.93. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$98.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$151.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters to C$148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$155.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters to C$144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$147.14.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

