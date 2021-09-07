Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $3,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,393,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,561 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,862,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,219,000 after acquiring an additional 268,094 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,369,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,093,000 after acquiring an additional 375,935 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,513,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,524,000 after acquiring an additional 944,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,679,000 after acquiring an additional 60,317 shares during the last quarter. 19.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $1,170,904.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $1,213,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,687,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,731,292.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 726,933 shares of company stock worth $45,985,312 in the last quarter. 11.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IBKR stock opened at $64.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.66. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $46.43 and a one year high of $80.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.54.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The company had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.17 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.