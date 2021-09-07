Interfor (TSE:IFP) PT Lowered to C$47.00

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada to C$47.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IFP. Raymond James set a C$61.00 target price on shares of Interfor and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Interfor from C$31.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC reduced their target price on Interfor from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Interfor from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of TSE IFP opened at C$28.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$29.11. Interfor has a one year low of C$14.46 and a one year high of C$38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04.

In other news, Senior Officer Richard Pozzebon bought 3,000 shares of Interfor stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$26.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$78,570.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$108,583.74. Also, Director Ian Fillinger purchased 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$26.41 per share, with a total value of C$100,358.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,770 shares in the company, valued at C$1,604,935.70.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

