Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2,175.82

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,175.82 ($28.43) and traded as high as GBX 2,301 ($30.06). Intermediate Capital Group shares last traded at GBX 2,299 ($30.04), with a volume of 327,765 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,534 ($33.11) price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,560 ($33.45) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,145 ($28.02) to GBX 2,260 ($29.53) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Intermediate Capital Group alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,175.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,071.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.23. The firm has a market cap of £6.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.60.

In other news, insider Vijay Bharadia sold 5,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,162 ($28.25), for a total transaction of £117,093.92 ($152,983.96). Also, insider Davies of Abersoch bought 1,717 shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,191 ($28.63) per share, for a total transaction of £37,619.47 ($49,150.08).

Intermediate Capital Group Company Profile (LON:ICP)

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Intermediate Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermediate Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.