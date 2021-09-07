Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company develops drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases and other disorders of the central nervous system. Its product candidates include ITI-007, ITI-002 and ITI-009 which is in clinical trials. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

ITCI opened at $34.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.29. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.79.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.06). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 37.50% and a negative net margin of 425.79%. The business had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 952.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 18,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $773,076.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,931.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,004,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,648,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,642,000 after purchasing an additional 338,080 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1,037.0% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 292,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after purchasing an additional 266,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2,756.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 272,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,114,000 after purchasing an additional 262,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.