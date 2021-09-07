Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.050-$11.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.05 billion-$11.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.94 billion.Intuit also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.940-$0.990 EPS.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $563.25 on Tuesday. Intuit has a twelve month low of $295.37 and a twelve month high of $582.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $528.26 and a 200 day moving average of $456.60. The stock has a market cap of $153.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, August 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $544.55.

In other news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,112 shares of company stock worth $34,124,588. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

