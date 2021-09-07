Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 21,405 shares.The stock last traded at $13.80 and had previously closed at $13.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.78. The firm has a market cap of $533.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.77.

Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Inventiva S.A. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

