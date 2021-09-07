Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Stock Position Raised by Portfolio Solutions LLC

Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.3% of Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.31% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harborview Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 303.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 105,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 78,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 154,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 14,566 shares during the period.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.67. The company had a trading volume of 357,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,585. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.54 and its 200-day moving average is $19.44. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.67.

