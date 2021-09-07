Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 1.1% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $20,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

RSP stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.57. The stock had a trading volume of 72,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,555,954. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.23. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $103.48 and a 52-week high of $157.46.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.