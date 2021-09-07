Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Hits New 52-Week High at $349.63

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $349.63 and last traded at $349.63, with a volume of 814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $348.44.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $337.52 and a 200 day moving average of $317.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,088,000 after buying an additional 6,890 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 52,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,982,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,204,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

