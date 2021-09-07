Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Gap Down to $25.10

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.10, but opened at $24.48. Iovance Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $24.99, with a volume of 5,475 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.77.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.83.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). Research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4,827.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 51,360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

