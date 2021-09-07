Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $105.14 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) will report sales of $105.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $99.50 million and the highest is $110.77 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $103.47 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $408.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $405.00 million to $412.33 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $447.02 million, with estimates ranging from $420.70 million to $461.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $104.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.47 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 109.74% and a net margin of 123.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on IRWD. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

In related news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 23,571 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $273,187.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 570,187 shares in the company, valued at $6,608,467.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sarissa Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the first quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 16,390,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,348,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,239,000 after acquiring an additional 303,914 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 6,258,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,552,000 after acquiring an additional 875,223 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 348.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,364,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,056,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,201,000 after acquiring an additional 348,217 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $12.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,907,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,864. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $14.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.78.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

