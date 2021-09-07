iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Edge Capital Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,475 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $21,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 837.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,967,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,038,000 after buying an additional 9,797,852 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,169,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,067 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $191,123,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,187,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,593,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,669 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.20. 5,386,653 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.90.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.