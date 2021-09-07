iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Heritage Wealth Advisors’ 4th Largest Position

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 722,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,618 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 3.3% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $54,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 837.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,967,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,038,000 after acquiring an additional 9,797,852 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,169,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,067 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $191,123,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,187,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,593,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,669 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.20. 5,386,653 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.90. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

