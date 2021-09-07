iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 25.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,823 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $78.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.90. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

