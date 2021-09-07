iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 26.5% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 24.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 247.9% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $73.84 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $74.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.267 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

