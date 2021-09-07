iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 6.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 237,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,831 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $27,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,746,000 after buying an additional 3,646,349 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,056,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,460,000 after buying an additional 429,368 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,468,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,341,000 after buying an additional 46,152 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,233,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,225,000 after buying an additional 304,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,289,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,400,000 after buying an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,895,544. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.95 and a 200-day moving average of $115.00. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.20 and a twelve month high of $118.53.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

