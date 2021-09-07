iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Cadence Bank NA

Cadence Bank NA lowered its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $115.85 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.20 and a fifty-two week high of $118.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.00.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

