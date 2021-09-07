iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 2,737.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $141.39. 588,814 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.63.

