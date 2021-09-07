iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN) Shares Purchased by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN) by 39.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,996 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 256,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,167,000 after acquiring an additional 46,850 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 236,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 143,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,039,000.

NYSEARCA:IBMN opened at $28.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.02. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $27.81 and a 1-year high of $28.26.

