iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $5,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,965,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,053,241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117,731 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 24.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,690,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,006,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926,251 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,024,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,736,000 after acquiring an additional 226,300 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,666,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,074,000 after acquiring an additional 169,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,632,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,384,000 after acquiring an additional 574,622 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $71.81 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.45. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $57.16 and a 12-month high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.