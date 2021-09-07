iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML) Position Raised by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 59.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 50.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000.

ESML stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.61. 82,481 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.60 and a 200-day moving average of $39.45.

