iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Purchased by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWB. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWB stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $254.84. The company had a trading volume of 116,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,107. The company’s fifty day moving average is $248.18 and its 200 day moving average is $236.88. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $178.29 and a fifty-two week high of $255.72.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.