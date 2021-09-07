iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) is MMA Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

MMA Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises 5.3% of MMA Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. MMA Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $7,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA:IWO traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $308.17. The stock had a trading volume of 18,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,602. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $301.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.03. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $210.02 and a one year high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

