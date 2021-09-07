iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Purchased by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 446.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,638 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for 2.4% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $4,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,443,000 after buying an additional 270,865 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 246,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,139,000 after buying an additional 96,820 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 599,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,667,000 after buying an additional 56,073 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1,069.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after buying an additional 28,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after buying an additional 26,634 shares during the last quarter.

IWY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $162.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,304. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $114.40 and a 52 week high of $163.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.06 and its 200-day moving average is $145.73.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

