Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,689 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $4,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 164.1% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4,588.9% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:VLUE traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.80. The stock had a trading volume of 742,510 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.43 and its 200-day moving average is $104.09. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40.

