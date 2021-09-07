Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $7.39 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,853 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the second quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $172.11. The company had a trading volume of 175,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,129,283. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $179.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $453.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

